Thought to be one of Tenby’s oldest buildings, Bell Tree House is listed for sale for offers over £1.1 million.

The three-storey detached house has been beautifully restored, combining its original grandeur with modern comfort and convenience.

The study on the ground floor. (Image: FBM estate and letting agents)

You enter the main building into a spacious entrance hall finished with a solid chestnut floor – which runs through most of the property.

Either side of the entrance is a study – which doubles as a library with ample space for even the most avid readers to house their book collections – and a family room – which is the ideal space for a home theatre or games room.

At the rear of the ground floor is an open plan kitchen/dining/living area which stretches the width of the house.

The kitchen comes with a black granite-topped island. (Image: FBM estate and letting agents)

The spacious kitchen is found on the left of the room. It features hand-built, solid wood cabinets, with black granite worktops and a matching island unit.

At the centre of the room is the stylish 12-seater dining table, underneath a black glass chandelier.

The living area, to the right of the room, has ample seating arranged around the fireplace with a marble surround and granite hearth. There’s also a bay window and doors through to the garden.

The dining area in the main house. (Image: FBM estate and letting agents)

The hallway has an adjoining boot room and a ground floor cloakroom, as well as a sweeping staircase to the upper floors.

The master bedroom can be found on the first floor, with a built-in double wardrobe, solid chestnut flooring, a point for a wall-mounted TV, and a balcony which looks directly up The Norton towards the centre of Tenby. There’s also an en-suite shower room – complete with underfloor heating.

The second bedroom also has an en-suite shower room, and comes complete with two built-in double wardrobes.

The master bedroom and doors leading out to the balcony. (Image: FBM estate and letting agents)

Across the hall is a large third bedroom, and the family bathroom. At the end of the hall is a lockable connecting door to the guest wing.

Heading upstairs again is bedroom four – with an en-suite bathroom, two more large bedrooms, and a smaller bedroom – complete with a skylight – which could be converted into an home office. There’s also a shower room. Again, at the end of the hall is a lockable door to the guest wing.

The lounge in the guest wing. (Image: FBM estate and letting agents)

The guest wing itself has its own separate entrance to the side of the property – from the first floor.

Either side of its entrance hall is a bright and airy lounge with a sash window to the front and a feature fireplace, and a kitchen/dining area with a double oven.

Upstairs, there’s a large double bedroom with a sash window looking out the rear of the property and an en-suite shower room. The second bedroom comes with a built-in double wardrobe and views out the front of the building. There is also a bathroom.

The garden and outdoor dining area. (Image: FBM estate and letting agents)

The guest wing has historically been run as a holiday let, the agents said, but could equally opened out for large family get-togethers or for guests.

Outside, the property enjoys a sizable garden, detached double garage, and a separate lodge for overflow accommodation from the main house.

For more information, visit: fbm.co.uk.