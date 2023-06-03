Her father, Sub Officer William M. Brown, was one of the 650 firefighters who tackled the Pembroke Dock oil tanks blaze in 1940.

He was honoured with the George Medal - the highest civilian award for gallantry – as a result of his actions as part of the Cardiff Auxiliary Fire Service.

Sadly, after Sub Officer Brown died, Mrs Prescott-Owen’s home was burgled and the George Medal was stolen, along with her grandmother’s Defence Medal, awarded for her service as a fire warden during World War Two.

Happily, thanks to a chance remark at a village event in Saundersfoot, Mrs Prescott-Owen has now been presented with replicas of both medals from Saundersfoot Community Council.

On August 19,1940 three German Air Force Junkers Ju88s bombed the Admiralty oil tanks at Llanreath, Pembroke Dock. The resulting fire destroyed nearly half of the 17 tanks and an estimated 33 million gallons of fuel oil were lost. (Image: We;sh Government)

“I am so happy, this has made my year,” she told council chairman Martyn Williams and member Mick Knibbs, who surprised her with the medals at last Thursday’s Saundersfoot Lunch Club in the Regency Hall.

Mrs Prescott-Owen had related the sad story of the theft of the medals to Councillor Knibbs at the village’s Coronation tea party, where she asked him about his own medals he was wearing.

Councillor Knibbs said: “She told me: ‘The one thing I would love to have back before I die is my father’s George Medal and my grandmother’s Defence Medal’.”

There was no hope of ever getting the medals back because, although their thief was caught and convicted, he told the court he had no knowledge of the name of who he passed the on to.

”And records show that the George Medal was not auctioned in the UK,” added Councillor Knibbs.

Mrs Prescott-Owen is pictured with the replica George Medal, which has her father's name engraved around the edge. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

He then told the story to Councillor Williams, suggesting that Saundersfoot Community Council purchase replica medals, and this was swiftly carried out.

Mrs Prescott-Owen thanked the council for its kindness and generosity, and was especially delighted to see the name of Sub Officer William M Brown engraved around the edge of the replica George Medal