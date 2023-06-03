MOTORING aficionados gathered for the first of this season’s classic car shows in Pembrokeshire.
Across the summer, a total of seven shows will be held, culminating in an end of season run in September.
All the proceeds raised from the runs goes to the Paul Sartori Foundation.
Mayor of Pembroke, Cllr Aden Brinn, opened the first event of the season at the Commons Car Park in Pembroke on May 17.
The next event will be held this Wednesday (June 7) at The Plough Inn in Sageston.
Following that, the remaining events are:
- Wednesday, June 14 – Cresselly Arms, SA68 0TE
- Wednesday, July 5 – The Plough Inn, Sageston, SA70 8SG
- Wednesday, July 19 – Cresselly Arms, SA68 0TE
- Wednesday, August 16 – Cresselly Arms, SA68 0TE
- Wednesday, August 23 – The Plough Inn, Sageston, SA70 8SG
- Saturday, September 9 – The end of season run at The Plough Inn, Sageston.
All shows start at 4pm.
