An appeal has been launched to find the man, named Huw, who was last seen in Haverfordwest at around 4pm on Friday, June 2.

Huw, 56, is described as being of slim build, and around 6ft 1in tall.

An appeal has been launched to find Huw, who went missing in Haverfordwest. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

He was seen travelling in his silver Toyota Yaris, registration CU10 HZW.

Officers have now found Huw’s car on the outskirts of Haverfordwest, and are appealing for information to help find Huw.

Huw's car has been found by police. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Anyone with any information which could help find Huw should contact Dyfed-Powys Police online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing: 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. You can also message Dyfed-Powys Police directly on Facebook or Twitter.

If you're deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When making a report, quote the reference: DP-20230603-017