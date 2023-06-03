POLICE have found the car of a man who has been missing since yesterday afternoon.
An appeal has been launched to find the man, named Huw, who was last seen in Haverfordwest at around 4pm on Friday, June 2.
Huw, 56, is described as being of slim build, and around 6ft 1in tall.
He was seen travelling in his silver Toyota Yaris, registration CU10 HZW.
Officers have now found Huw’s car on the outskirts of Haverfordwest, and are appealing for information to help find Huw.
Anyone with any information which could help find Huw should contact Dyfed-Powys Police online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing: 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. You can also message Dyfed-Powys Police directly on Facebook or Twitter.
If you're deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
When making a report, quote the reference: DP-20230603-017
