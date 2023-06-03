MORE than 200 people gathered to join the West Wales Malayali Association’s most recent event.
The WWMA sees members of the community from southern India’s Kerala region gather from across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, and Ceredigion.
The group held their Easter and Vishu celebration at St Dogmaels Memorial Hall on Sunday, April 16.
Vishu, which is seen as one of the two harvest festivals in the Malayalam calendar, was celebrated with more than 200 adults and children enjoyed an array of traditional food, music, and dance.
As the WWMA continues to grow and celebrate their culture, they are already looking forward to its next event – the Onam celebration on September 2.
Previously, the group celebrated Christmas at Bancyfelin Village Hall.
“This vibrant community is sure to bring even more colour and joy to the region with its upcoming festivities,” said a spokesperson for the group.
All the group’s events are supported by the National Lottery Fund.
