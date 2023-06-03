The defendants were charged with speeding and refusing to identify the driver of a car which had allegedly committed an offence.

Their cases were heard in Bath, Battersea, Cardiff, and Newport.

Here's a round-up of the cases.

SION PRICE, 34, of Bracken Way in Johnston, was clocked doing 79mph on the M4.

Price was caught speeding between on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 20 and 19 on October 18.

Price pleaded guilty, and was fined £153 at Bath Magistrates' Court on May 10. They also must pay costs of £90, a £61 surcharge and had three points on his licence.

ALAN FOSS, 69, of the A478 at Llandissilio, was caught 10mph over the limit in North Finchley.

Foss was cdriving at 60mph in the 50mph limit on the A4046 North Circular Road at Barnet on October 9.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on May 15.

He was fined £220, and must pay £90 in costs and a £88 surcharge. He had three points added to his licence.

HARRIET PRICE, 24, of Stratford Road in Milford Haven, refused to identify the driver of a car which allegedly committed an offence.

The offence related to a car doing 37mph on the 30mph North Road in Cardiff on December 21.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved single justice procedure.

Price was fined £660, and has to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £264. Price also was handed six penalty points at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on May 26.

MOHAMMED ALI, 40, of Laws Street in Pembroke Dock, was caught speeding in the 50mph average speed zone on the M4 at Newport.

Ali was driving at 69mph on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 26 and 25A on January 15.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Newport Magistrates’ Court on May 25.

He was fined £440, and must pay costs of £90 and a £176 surcharge. Ali had four points put on his licence.

HANNAH THOMAS, 41, of Romilly Crescent in Hakin, was caught over the 50mph average speed zone at Port Talbot.

Thomas admitted doing 58mph on the westbound M4 on October 27.

Thomas pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on May 4, and was fined £100 and must pay a surcharge of £40. She was also hit with three penalty points.

NADINA LAMBE, 59, of Station Road in Pembroke, was caught speeding in Shirehampton.

Lambe was caught by a manned speed camera on the B4054 Avonmouth Road on October 21 doing 37mph in a 30mph limit.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £72 at Bath Magistrates’ Court on May 23. She must also pay a £28 surcharge and was handed three penalty points.