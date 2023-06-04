Their cases were heard in North Somerset, Bath, and Cardiff.

The defendants were all charged with speeding.

Here's a round-up of the cases.

ANNIE LATHAM, 25, of Queensway in Haverfordwest, has avoided a driving ban despite accumulating too many points on her licence.

Latham was caught driving at 68mph on the eastbound M4 between junction 20 and 19 on June 4 when a 60mph limit was in place.

She pleaded guilty at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on May 5.

Latham was fined £100, and must pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

She had three points added to her licence. Despite accumulating too many points, Latham was not banned from driving, as this would lead to her not losing her work.

IWAN WARD, 39, Clos-Y-Gerddi in Blaenffos, was caught 14mph over the limit on the M4.

Ward was driving at 84mph on the eastbound M4 between junctions 20 and 19 on October 2.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £150 at Bath Magistrates’ Court on May 4. Ward must also pay a £60 surcharge and had three points added to his licence.

PHILIP UPTON, 70, of Ffordd Bedd Morris in Newport, was caught speeding in an Audi.

Upton was driving at 58mph in the westbound 50mph average speed zone at Port Talbot on November 12.

He admitted the charge at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 16.

Upton was fined £100, and was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £40. He also had three points added to his licence.

SHANIE JOHN, 24, of Folly Road in Camrose, Haverfordwest, was also caught speeding in the 50mph average speed zone at Port Talbot.

John was clocked doing 57mph on the westbound carriageway on November 28.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 4. She must also pay £90 in costs and a surcharge of £16. John had three points added to her licence.

KYMBERLY ANN KNOWLES, 50, of near Rhoshill, Cardigan, admitting speeding in Swansea.

Knowles was doing 36mph on Carmarthen Road – a 30mph limit – on December 24.

She admitted speeding, and was fined £133 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 18.

She must also pay costs of £90 and a £53 surcharge, and had three points added to her licence.