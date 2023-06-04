“We hoped that everything was going to work well as this is a very special year for the club as it celebrates the 40th year since it was established in 1983," said club secretary Peter Badham.

“And with 530 classic vehicles taking part and around 1,000 more vehicles in the car park, things really couldn’t have gone any better.”

Vehicles included vintage cars in pristine condition as well as commercial vehicles, lorries, tractors, military vehicles and even a vintage police car which had travelled from all over South Wales to attend, with some even venturing across the Severn Bridge.

The decision to move the show from its previous location in Scolton Manor to the Carew Airfield was largely due to its continued success; the growing numbers of both participants and spectators meant that parking was becoming a problem at Scolton as well as safety concerns with vehicles entering and leaving the site.

“Yes, it was a difficult decision to make, but seeing the way in which the show is being supported today by all these fantastic classic vehicles as well as all the members of the public who’ve turned out to view them, we know that it was a very wise move.

“We’d just like to say a huge thank you to every single person who’s helped to make today such a success.”

The three local charities which will be benefiting from the Pembrokeshire Classic Car Show are the Paul Sartori Foundation, Wales Air Ambulance and Pembrokeshire Care, Share and Give.

Here are just some of the amazing vehicles which turned out in all their splendour at today’s show.