Thirty years on, Parthian Books has evolved into one of the UK’s leading independent publishers which continues to operate from its original base in Cardigan.

It was set up to publish Richard’s first novel, ‘Work, Sex and Rugby’ and has since developed into a highly revered publishing company which focuses on Welsh writers who are working in English. The company also assembles what Richard describes as ‘a carnival of voices from many languages and cultures’.

Last week Richard and co-founder Gillian Griffiths hosted a series of talks events at the Hay Book Festival which proved the perfect location to celebrate Parthian’s 30th anniversary.

Richard, who is the current commercial director of Parthian and the Library of Wales series, enjoys a parallel career as a creative writer whose novels include 'Tree of Crows' and 'My Piece of Happiness'. He has also published a selection of literary essays 'As I Was a Boy Fishing' and a critically acclaimed selection of stories 'Love and Other Possibilities'.

His work has received numerous awards, including the Rhys Davies short story competition and the John Morgan writing award. He has worked extensively in Welsh theatre and has had six plays professionally produced, the most recent of which was 'Supertramp, Sickert and Jack the Ripper' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

His work for younger readers includes a series of children’s picture books available in both English and Welsh, 'Tai and the Tremorfa Troll', developed with the illustrator Hayley Acreman.

Parthian’s list of authors includes many Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire writers such as Jack Smylie Wild, Glen Peters, Biddy Wells, Carly Homes and Cynan Jones.

Their most recent release is The Art of Music: Branding the Welsh Nation by historian Peter Lord and music critic Rhian Davies, while an adaptation of their novel book Pigeon/Pijin is about to begin touring with Theatr Genedaethol Cymru.

Parthian successes includes writers such Richard Owain Roberts (Not the Booker Award Winner 2020), Alys Conran (Wales Book of the Year Winner 2017), Tristan Hughes (Stanford’s Fiction Winner 2018), and Lloyd Markham (Betty Trask Award Winner 2018) and Glen James Brown (shortlisted for the Orwell Fiction Award 2019).