This was the comment made by organisers of a coffee morning in Eglwyswrw this weekend which raised over £1,400 in just two hours for the family of Alysha Salisbury, the five-year-old girl killed in a devastating house fire last Saturday night.

Alysha’s parents and two older siblings managed to escape the fire which ripped through the house after it broke out at around 10pm on Saturday evening.

The family is now embarking on an extremely hard and painful journey as they attempt to rebuild their lives after losing everything in the blaze.

“Everything Alysha met was lit up by her beautiful smile,” said her mother, Tara, earlier this week.

“In one night, everything was cruelly taken from us. Life is not fair.

“The fire has taken literally everything - our house, our possessions, the car and my beautiful little girl Lysi. It’s incredible how you can lose everything in a split second."

On Saturday (June 3), the villagers of Eglwsywrw and the wider community met in the old village school for a coffee morning to raise funds for the family.

And in just two hours, they raised an incredible £1,400.

“This shows that even though this is a small community, the people who live here have very big hearts and very deep pockets,” commented the organisers.

“We want to say a very big thankyou to everybody who helped, donated, and came along today to show their support.”

As news of the fire began to emerge last Sunday morning, county councillors Shon Rees and John Davies, Cwmbettws, set up drop-off points where local residents could donate clothing, non-perishable foodstuffs and toiletries to assist the family.

The following day family fried Beccy Eynon set up the fundraising page to raise money to help pay for Alysia’s funeral and also assist Tara, Josh and their two other children Jess and Abi in the struggle to find a new home.

A collection box has also been set up at Unit 12A, Parcgwynfryn, Crymych as well as at Cilgerran shop to accept any donations.

The GoFundMe page can be visited at http://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-family-rebuild-their-life-after-fire