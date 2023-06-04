To place any family notices click here.

Huw Wyndham Collins

Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 15, Huw, most beloved husband of Suki, a loving son of Jill and Pat, and a dearest brother to Emma and Tom. He was 59.

The funeral service was held on June 1 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45pm, followed by refreshments at Hotel Plas Hyfryd, Narberth. Donations in lieu of floral tributes in Huw's memory are welcomed, supporting British Heart Foundation. Donate via: https://huw-collins.muchloved.com, or by cheque to the charity, c/o C. Meirion Hopkin & Son, 96 High Street, Clydach, Swansea SA6 5LN.

Mary Smith (Solva)

Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 22 aged 98 years. Beloved wife of David. Dearly loved mother of Rupert and Louise. A much-loved grandmother and great grandmother.

The funeral service was held at St. David's Church, Whitchurch on Friday, June 2 at 3pm, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to W.G. Bernard Mathias & Daughter, St. Davids. 01437 720537

Pearl Elizabeth Mary Phillips (Haverfordwest)

Pearl passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, aged 78 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service was held on Friday, June 2 at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations in memory of Pearl for Ward 10, Withybush Hospital may be sent c/o Mrs. Catherine Davies, The Hollies, Wellington Gardens, Hakin, Milford Haven, SA73 3DB. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Pauline Griffiths (Pembroke Dock)

Aged 78 years of St. Teilo's Road, Pembroke Dock, passed away on Saturday, May 20 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest. Pauline will be sadly missed all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 8 at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 2pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There will be flowers or you may wish to donate in memory of Pauline. Funeral arrangements are being carried out by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 .

Eric Bates (Narberth)

Mr. Eric L. Bates, much loved partner of Georgie, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, aged 82, of Cliff Gates, Templeton, Narberth, peacefully passed away at home on the evening of Friday, May 19 surrounded by family. Eric was a keen follower of local sports and held many events raising money for local charities and community groups over the years.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, June 16 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. The cortege will travel up Narberth High Street and past the rugby club prior to the service. A web link is available on request (sylviabates@yahoo.co.uk). There will be family flowers only, with donations in lieu, if so desired, for The Paul Sartori Foundation and Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit Appeal Tel: 01834 831876 c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

Freda Faulkner (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Friday, May 19 at Hillside Home, Freda of Penyraber, Fishguard. Beloved wife of the late Geoff, loving mother of Trevor and a much-loved grandmother of Abel and Didac.

Funeral service on Monday, June 5 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 10am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, for Hillside Home, Goodwick (cheques made payable to 'Pembrokeshire County Council') c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Julia Rose Golding (nee Ellis. Llangwm)

Peacefully at Glangwili Hospital on Sunday, May 14, Julia Rose Golding (nee Ellis) of Llangwm aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Dave, much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, June 1, 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent c/o Graham Brace, Guildford House, Llangwm, Haverfordwest, SA62 4JP. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

George Cotton (Fishguard)

Yn dawel ar Ddydd Llun 15fed o Fai yn Ysbyty Glangwili, Caerfyrddin, hunodd George Cotton gynt o Fferm Cilau Ganol, Wdig yn 86 mlwydd oed. Gwr annwyl Enid, Tad cariadus Teifion, Huw a Sian, Tadcu gofalus Michael, Gareth, Aled, Ifan, Bryn a Morgan, Hen Ddadcu i Kai a Menna a brawd annwyl.

Peacefully on Monday 15th May at Glangwili Hospital, George formerly of Cilau Ganol, Goodwick, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Enid, loving father of Teifion, Huw & Sian, much loved grandfather of Michael, Gareth, Aled, Ifan, Bryn & Morgan, treasured great grandfather of Kai & Menna and a dear brother.

Angladd Gyhoeddus ar Ddydd Sadwrn 3ydd o Fehefin yn Eglwys St Gwyndaf, Llanwnda am 11 y bore, ac i ddilyn yn y Fynwent yn Llanwnda. Blodau'r teulu yn unig. Rhoddion Ariannol er cof i 'Dewi Ward, Ysbyty Glangwili' neu 'CDU Ysbyty Glangwili' yng ngofal Paul Jenkins a'i Feibion Trefnwyr Angladdau, Feidr Castell, Abergwaun, SA65 9BB. Ffon: 01348 873250.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, June 3 at St Gwyndaf's Church, Llanwnda at 11am followed by interment at Llanwnda Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Dewi Ward, Glangwili Hospital/ or 'CDU Glangwili Hospital' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.