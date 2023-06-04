OVER the last week, thousands of people descended on a Tywi Valley town to celebrate the Welsh language and culture with the Urdd Eisteddfod.
The Eisteddfod was held on the Maes, Llandovery from Monday, May 29 to Saturday, June 3.
During this time, thousands of people from the local area and all across Wales - even some from further afield including the United States - turned up for some fun in the sun.
Throughout the week, there were fairground rides, activities put on by local groups including Organised Kaos, Actif Sport and Dyfed-Powys Police, and many points for photos as well as stalls for things to buy.
But the main focus was on the competitions, with several being held each day, showcasing talent in the creative arts.
Take a look at some of the events that took place with these photos below.
All pictures were taken by Stuart Ladd and more can be seen in the gallery at the top of the article.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here