The Eisteddfod was held on the Maes, Llandovery from Monday, May 29 to Saturday, June 3.

During this time, thousands of people from the local area and all across Wales - even some from further afield including the United States - turned up for some fun in the sun.

Throughout the week, there were fairground rides, activities put on by local groups including Organised Kaos, Actif Sport and Dyfed-Powys Police, and many points for photos as well as stalls for things to buy.

But the main focus was on the competitions, with several being held each day, showcasing talent in the creative arts.

Take a look at some of the events that took place with these photos below.

Youngsters could have a go on a police bike. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

There was a lot of artwork on display. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Thousands turned up to the Eisteddfod. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

People of all ages turned out to enjoy the fun (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Some of the characters that took part in the main ceremonies. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Mr Urdd was a popular presence throughout the week. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

All pictures were taken by Stuart Ladd and more can be seen in the gallery at the top of the article.