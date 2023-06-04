Lizzie Tobin is originally from Newcastle but has been living in Pembrokeshire since 2016.

She had previously visited the county, particularly on summer holidays to Freshwater West for more than 40 years.

She has taken inspiration from Pembrokeshire towns, Bristol, Athens and London for the exhibition called Land, Coast, Pembrokeshire and Beyond.

Lizzie said: “I particularly like to point out the beauty in urban environments which can get overlooked because of all the natural beauty elsewhere and which we sometimes take for granted. A tree against a building in winter for example or the patterns left in the sand when the tide is out.

“I have always painted. While I was in Spain I painted watercolours as they were easy to access with a small child and partner to look after.

“When I moved to Pembrokeshire I enrolled in an art course at Pembrokeshire Lifelong Learning and was lucky to find an inspirational tutor who introduced me to oils and acrylics until I had my first solo exhibition at the VC Gallery in Haverfordwest.

“I then went on to study at Carmarthen College of Art where I developed my work. I was introduced to digital art which I pursued and I now have an ample collection of digital illustrations in my portfolio.

“Perhaps because of my exposure to the sunlight in Spain I paint in very vibrant colours and with my oils and acrylics I lay the paint on thickly with a palette knife creating an almost 3D effect.

“I find that the digital palette adapted easily to the vibrant use of colour, though in some of my later works I have toned this down a bit.”

Lizzi Tobin’s Land, Coast, Pembrokeshire and Beyond exhibition will be in the Johanna Field Gallery at Torch Theatre, Milford Haven from June 1 to June 30. It is free to view between 11am and 8pm Tuesday to Saturday and on Sunday from one hour before the start of events until 8pm.