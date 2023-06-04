Paul Murray (105) stuck a magnificent century as high-flying Neyland posted a big total of 305 for 9, before dismissing Saundersfoot for 120 in a convincing 185-run in the Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League Division One.
There was also a century by James Hinchcliffe (113) as Carew made 282-7 in their 150-run victory over Herbrandston (132), whilst Simon Cole (71 & 5-11) starred with bat and ball as Cresselly (260) beat Lawrenny (140) by 120 runs.
Kyle Quartermaine (94) top scored for Narberth (246) as they beat Burton (186) by 60 runs, and Philip Cockburn (55no) steered St Ishmaels (184-3) to victory by 7 wickets against Llangwm (182).
DIVISION ONE
Burton (186) lost to Narberth (246) by 60 runs
Burton; Dan Ridge 3-30 & 20, J Scale 2-29, Luke Hayman 1-24, Toby Hayman 72, Jack Davies 23. Narberth; Jamie McCormack 63, Kyle Quartermaine 94, Lewis Hough 25, Richard Pulman 22, Ben Hughes 3-33, Matthew Johns 2-36.
Cresselly (260) beat Lawrenny (140) by 120 runs
Cresselly; Phil Williams 20, Simon Cole 71 & 5-11, Alex Bailey 57, Tom Murphy 27, Morgan Lewis 22, Christian Phillips 2-29. Lawrenny; Robert Williams 2-20, Finley Lewis 3-41, Jamie Lewis 2-40, Harry Thomas 33, Tom Cole 29.
Herbrandston (132) lost to Carew (282-7) by 150 runs
Herbrandston; Robert Hood 3-32, Charlie Malloy 3-61, Ryan Davies 19, Dia Malloy 26no, Harry Nicholas 19. Carew; James Hinchcliffe 113, Rhys Davies 33 & 4-12, Sion Jenkins 3-17, Shaun Whitfield 83.
Saundersfoot (120) lost to Neyland (305-9) by 185 runs
Saundersfoot; Tudor Hurle 3-49, Tom Mansbridge 2-49, Jack Franklin 3-64, Simon Stanford 38. Neyland; Paul Murray 105, Ross Hardy 87 & 3-23, Andrew Miller 22no & 3-23, Tom Pritchard 4-33.
St Ishmaels (184-3) beat Llangwm (182) by 7 wkts
St Ishmaels; Philip Cockburn 55no, Jonathan Pawlett 38, Brennan Devonald 34no & 3-20, Andrew Pawlett 2-41. Llangwm; Noah Davies 28, Joseph Kiff 20, David Lewis 23, Chris Inward 36, Steve Mills 2-32.
DIVISION TWO
Carew II (172-7) lost to Kilgetty (173-6) by 4 wkts
Carew II; Scott Richards 47, Tim Hicks 31, Mark White 3-36. Kilgetty; Jack Tucker 2-41 & 44no, Levi Hughes 2-26, Yori Badham 32no, Richard Cope 36.
Haverfordwest (154-2) beat Llechryd (151) by 8 wkts
Haverfordwest; Will Phillips 3-19, Ashley James 2-22, Clive Tucker 2-36, Mikey Jones 33, Ben Field 54no, Jake Merry 33no, Conor Lally 21. Llechryd; Josh Ward 26, Graham Keen 32, Joseph Dow 23, Rhys Beard 2-32.
Hook (220) beat Whitland (177) by 43 runs
Hook; Aled Phelps 50 & 3-27, Liam Miller 28, Daf Bowen 26, George James 43no, Callum James 2-40, Jack Phillips 2-23. Whitland; Geriant Phillips 4-33, Wayne Howells 4-41 & 41, Jonathan Thomas 40, Glopal Ramasamy 41.
Johnston (212-7) lost to Pembroke Dock (213-4) by 6 wkts
Johnston; Lee Summons 70 & 1-32, Callum Power 24, Leigh Walters 27, Keegan Codd 30no & 1-55, Nick Davies 18 & 1-34, Liam James 1-45. Pembroke Dock; Owen Hughes 1-21, George Smith 2-39, Bowyn Clark 2-51, Tom Grimwood 1-16 & 19, Jake Davies 129no, Rhys Daley 17, Jake Griffiths 18no.
Llanrhian (209-7) lost to Cresselly II (210-5) by 5 wkts
Llanrhian; Paul Lewis 31, Simon Bachelor 70, Jon Strawbridge 47, Tom Clarke 35no, Jack Jones 3-42. Cresselly II; Steffan Jenkins 4-24 & 83no, George Davies 2-32 & 70, Mike Venables 20.
