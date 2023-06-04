The Wales Air Ambulance launched the summer raffle with Max Boyce who has supported the charity from its first ever mission 22 years ago.

The air ambulance was launched for the first time to go to Glynneath RFC’s ground 22 years ago, when they airlifted Max’s friend’s grandson to hospital following a rugby match.

The summer raffle was launched by Max at the Abernant Park ground in Glynneath in a fitting tribute, with the popular singer urging people to get involved and help save the lives of many people.

Mas said: “I am only too pleased to help promote the summer raffle as the Wales Air Ambulance is a charity very near and dear to my heart. I have supported the charity in the past and I will continue to do so in the future as well.

“I have seen the good work the charity has done over the years, and I have met some of the pilots and critical care practitioners. It is a wonderful cause that can help everyone. The service is a lifeline for many people and that is why everyone should support it. You never know when or where you are going to need it.

“I hope that everyone will support this summer raffle because of the worthiness of the cause and there are some great prizes on offer. You could be helping to save someone’s life.”

The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £8 million every year to operate the service and relies on donations to do so.

Since the inception of the charity on March 1, 2001, there have been more than 45,000 missions carried out by the charity, which provides 24/7 vital emergency cover for those with life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

Christine Lloyd, who was helped by Wales Air Ambulance after her car was hit by a tractor, leaving her fighting for her life. She said: “The reassurance and hope I felt hearing the Wales Air Ambulance arrive on scene still brings me comfort to this day. I sustained several injuries, including an open fracture to my right arm, three broken ribs and a broken back – in several places. On top of this, I had a bleed on the brain and was suffering from a major internal bleed.

“The care that Wales Air Ambulance provided at the roadside not only saved my life but also provided me with the best possible chance. Without their quick response, dedication and advanced equipment I wouldn’t be here today.”

The raffle tickets are on sale until Friday, July 28. The draw will take place on Tuesday, August 8 and the winner will receive £3,000. There will be a £500 second prize and £300 third prize.

Tickets for the raffle cost £1 and can be bought at www.walesairambulance.com/summerraffle or from any of the Wales Air Ambulance charity shops and from staff and volunteers at fundraising events.