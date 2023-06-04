David Blackwell made 52 not out to guide frontunners Lamphey (110-2) to an comfortable 8 wicket win over Laugharne (106-9) in the Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League Division Three at the weekend.
Stuart Carpenter (80) top scored for St Ishmaels Seconds (150) as they won by 30 runs at Llechryd Seconds (120), and Jack Harries (81) led the way as Pembroke (232-5) beat Haverfordwest Seconds (171-8) by 61 runs.
Andrew Williams (92no) starred with the bat as Narberth Seconds (240-4) beat Burton II (100) by 140 runs and Jamie Phelps (79) top scored for Hook Seconds (266-6) as they won by 39 runs at Stackpole (227-9).
DIVISION THREE
Llechryd II (120) lost to St Ishmaels II (150) by 30 runs
Llechryd II; David Dunfee 6-29, Tom Cartwright 2-18, Richard Fletcher 32, Phil Carter 25, Jack Davies 25. St Ishmaels II; Stuart Carpenter 80, Steve Williams 47, Kevin Bowen 4-12.
Lamphey (110-2) beat Laugharne (106-9) by 8 wkts
Lamphey; Grant Cole 3-14, Peter McGilloway 2-7 & 16, David Dredge 2-33 & 16, David Blackwell 52no, Nic Shelmerdine 15no. Laugharne; Simon Davies 47, Ben Thorne 19, Barry Meredith 14, Peter Hill 13no, Harry Clapperton 1-30, Callum Collins-Davies 1-39.
Narberth II (240-4) beat Burton II (100) by 140 runs
Narberth II; Andrew Williams 92no, Jordan Howell 46, Llew Jones 43 & 2-20, Ceri Davies 39no & 4-27, Richard Howell 2-9. Burton II; Richard Caws 16, Phil Rees 23, Richard Hayman 24no, Joe John 2-53, Dan Griffiths 1-34.
Pembroke (232-5) beat Haverfordwest II (171-8) by 61 runs
Pembroke; Jack Harries 81, Phil Jones 69, Billy Wood 29no & 2-33, Ceri Brace 2-21, Sam Davies 2-51, Alan Webster 1-26. Haverfordwest II; Dean Flood 3-32, Matthew Vaughan 2-62, David Haynes 35, Ashoka Senavirathna 22, Nigel Morgan 28, Peter Socksby 23.
Stackpole (227-9) lost to Hook II (266-6) by 39 runs
Stackpole; Richard MacKay 1-26, Paul Oeppen 2-61, Yori Richards 74, Alex Fearson 53, Simon Bevan 23. Hook II; Jamie Phelps 79, Rob Makepeace 31, Seth Willington 81, Rhys Phelps 36, Steve Sinclair 3-48, Oscar Willington 2-28, Matthew Holder 2-33.
DIVISION FOUR
Crymych (186-5) lost to Carew III (187-3) by 7 wkts
Crymych; Richard Thorne 92 & 1-28, Rhodri Thomas 52no, Steffan Williams 1-35. Carew III; Logan Hall 3-22, Steve Cole 76no, Connor Davies 71.
Haverfordwest III (132) lost to Hundleton (246-4) by 114 runs
Haverfordwest III; Max Rodrigues 53, Ross Dewstowe 22, Fin Ateyo 2-19, Jack Peters 2-33. Hundleton; Craig Williamson 102 & 3-28, Jonathan Williams 44, Ben Adams 43, Ava Midgley 4-6.
Lawrenny II (218-4) beat Llanrhian II (126) by 92 runs
Lawrenny II; Patrick Elliott 57, Alfie Buckle 50no, Oscar Lewis 40 & 2-24, Taylor Lewis 4-23, Steven Cole 2-21. Llanrhian II; Michael Lawrence 2-34, Carl Davies 23, James Morris 30.
Llangwm II (207-5) beat Saundersfoot II (203-8) by 5 wkts
Llangwm II; Mike Williams 1-25, Callum Jenkins 1-26, Shaun Waller 84no, Andrew Brock 60, John Palmer 31. Saundersfoot II; Steve Cook 63, Spencer Rouke 53 & 1-26, Paul Morris 22, Josh Samuel 1-27.
Neyland II (81) lost to Fishguard (149) by 68 runs
Neyland II; Stephen Murray 24 & 2-24, Phil Sutton 19, Kieran Arran 4-29. Fishguard; Huw Evans 77, Kial Keane 21, Sam Kurtz 5-5, Alistair Davies 2-20, Nigel Delaney 2-35.
DIVISION FIVE
Kilgetty II (105) lost to Haverfordwest IV (274-6) by 169 runs
Kilgetty II; James Keating 24 & 1-34, Ollie Badham 18, Ryan Cooper 2-20, Brian Slate 2-63. Haverfordwest IV; Dan Field 77, Ian Lewis 76, Danny Dewstowe 65no, B Field 5-10, Dylan Lee 2-20.
Pembroke Dock II (158-9) lost to Pembroke II (255-4) by 97 runs
Pembroke Dock II; Nic Daley 1-42 & 69, Lana Jones 1-33, Peter Kingdom 36 & 2-48, Phil Scott 16no. Pembroke II; Charlie Perkins 100 & 2-27, Steve Durston 105no, Toby Bradley-Watson 5-14, Rob Smythe 1-28.
Whitland II (94) lost to Herbrandston II (95-2) by 8 wkts
Whitland II; Iwan Bevan 30, James Thomas 25, Dan Howells 10, Gethin Benjamin 1-9, Daf James 1-6. Herbrandston II; Johnnie Lewis 38, Atticus Kingston 37no, Adam Parr 4-21, Ian Milsom 2-2.
DIVISION SIX
Cresselly III (197-5) beat Llechryd III (157) by 38 runs
Cresselly III; Tom Rowlands 59, Ollie Arthur 84 & 4-30, Iori Thomas 20 & 1-30, Dylan John 18 & 3-17, Griff Jenkins 1-24. Llechryd III; Neil Croucher 3-20 & 27, M Gordon 2-41, Simon Newland 63.
Hundleton II (306-6) beat Stackpole II (241-1) by 65 runs
Hundleton II; David Lockyear 32, Steffan Williams 96 & 1-17, Alfie Brown 91no, Elliott Midgley 29. Stackpole II; Roger Lewis 1-24 & 138no, Mike Terry 2-56 & 25, Charlie Evans 36no.
Neyland III (0) w/o v Laugharne II (0)
