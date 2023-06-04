VegOut West is coming to a six-acre site in Llanteg in August.

The festival is a family-friendly camping experience which will have music, vegan food, crafts, pottery and therapies.

Organisers Joe Rowbottom and Carwyn Ratcliffe were spurred into action by comedian Joe Lycett after going to his latest tour.

He left a lasting impression on the pair, being inspired by badges being sold with the line “sometimes if you want something to exist you have to make it yourself.”

The badges were designed by Josie Long and have raised around £57,000 for the Arts Emergency charity and just like these badges, the VegOut West festival will raise money for good causes including Greenpeace and LARC Llanteg and Amroth Renaturing Community, to help provide and enhance local green spaces.

At the event, there will be family fun, the chance to hang out with like-minded vegans and a range of music from the rock, pop, drum and bass, house and hip-hop world provided by DJs.

There will be special vegan pizza produced specifically for the event, burgers from Vegan Filth and vegan ice cream as well as a licensed bar and soft drinks.

Activities such as pottery making and painting will be on offer and a chance to take part in yoga, a Nerf gun battleground area and board games.

It is hoped that the event will become an annual fixture in the vegan festival calendar and there will be minibuses to take interested attendees the short distance to Amroth Beach for a refreshing dip in the sea.

VegOut West will take place in Llanteg on August 19 and 20. Tickets cost £40 for adults and £20 for those aged six to 16 for a weekend ticket. There is no charge for attendees under six.

To book your tickets go to VegOut West Tickets, Sat 19 Aug 2023 at 10:00 | Eventbrite