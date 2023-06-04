Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to ensure they stay safe when around open water sites.

The service says that around 85 per cent of accidental drownings happen at these sites – such as rivers and lakes – due to a lack of knowledge and understanding of the hazards of open water.

Some of the hazards are:

Cold water shock: This affects the ability to breathe normally, can cause problems with heart and blood pressure and can impair mental ability. People who may be strong swimmers can experience a rapid deterioration of strength when cold water shock is in force.

Lack of safety equipment and increased difficulty for rescue: This is true for those swimming in remote locations.

Tombstoning: This is dangerous, particularly if you don’t know the depth, temperature or what’s underneath the surface of the water.

Strong currents can quickly sweep people away.

Water quality can cause issues, particularly with the likes of toxic algal blooms and industrial or agricultural pollution.

Uneven/undercut riverbanks and riverbeds can lead to people accidentally falling into the water.

If you accidentally fall into the water, there are some important safety tips to follow:

Take a minute: The initial effects of cold water pass in less than a minute, so allow this to happen before trying to swim.

Relax and float on your back to catch your breath: Try and get hold of something to help you float.

Keep calm and call for help, or if you are able to, swim for safety.

Get yourself warm as soon as you’re out of the water to avoid hypothermia.

If you see someone fall into the water or get into trouble when swimming, don’t jump in to rescue them.

Stay on land and call 999. If the person is panicking, try and calm them down and get them to float on their back. If there is something around that you can reach towards them such as a long stick or rescue throwlines, do so.