Starting sixth on the grid, Reynolds, aged 16, made a brilliant start to snatch the lead on the opening lap.

Despite Safety Car interruptions, he kept his cool to record Elite Motorsport’s first GB4 race win of the season – the Norfolk team’s fifth victory since joining the single-seater category last year

Reynolds, who also set the fastest lap in the last race, should have started Saturday’s Race 1 from the third row of the 15-car grid but heavy rain caused officials to postpone proceedings.

Race action began on the Sunday morning in dry conditions, with Reynolds starting from fifth place, going on to finish a fine fourth – just 1.513secs away from a podium finish.

Reynolds lies third in the driver’s standings, having also posted two podium placings in the opening GB4 event at Oulton Park.

Eddie Ives, Team Manager at Elite Motorsport, said: "Harri had a great weekend, from Thursday morning to Sunday evening he was spot on.

"Although the weather didn’t play into our hands on the Saturday, he did a fantastic job at Silverstone.

“We’re very pleased for him to get a win so early on in his single-seater career and look forward to many more.”

Harri Reynolds in action at Silverstone (Image: Elite Motorsport)



