Naomi Claire Joseph, 49, of Charles Street, Milford Haven, admitted driving a car with a dodgy tyre at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 24.

She admitted that on December 8, she was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe on Thornton Road, Milford Haven when the front offside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre that had the ply or cord exposed.

She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £242 fine, £96 surcharge and £90 costs.

Hannah Wilkinson, 31, of Southcourt, Haverfordwest, admitted driving a car with a dodgy tyre at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 24.

She admitted that on December 30, she was driving a BMW 320D on Picton Place, Haverfordwest, when the front offside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre that had the ply or cord exposed.

She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £104 fine, £41 surcharge and £90 costs.

Connor James Hooper, 20, of Lawrenny, Kilgetty, admitted driving with a dodgy tyre at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 24.

He was caught on November 20 driving a Ford Fiesta on the A477 at Broadmoor, Kilgetty, when the ply or cord was exposed on the rear nearside wheel’s pneumatic tyre.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £153 fine, £61 surcharge and £110 costs.