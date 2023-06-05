Offences included not obeying road markings, running red lights and driving without due care and attention.

Martin Keane, 46, of Hermon, Glogue, Pembrokeshire, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.

He admitted that on September 26, he drove a Volvo Heavy Tractor on the A487, Plwmp, without due care and attention.

He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £80 fine, £32 surcharge and £110 costs.

Adam Bayliss, 25, of Bramble Close, Blyth, Northumberland, admitted failing to comply with a traffic sign at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.

He admitted that on September 6 he was driving a Ford Mondeo on the A487 Thomas Parry Way, Haverfordwest, when he failed to comply with a directional arrow sign.

He was ordered to pay £150 fine, £60 surcharge and £110 costs.

Lana Calveley, 34, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.

She was caught on September 26 driving a Ford Kuga on Dew Street, Haverfordwest, without due care and attention.

She was fined £120, given eight points on her licence and ordered to pay £48 surcharge and £110 costs.

She received no separate penalty for admitting driving without insurance.

James Thomas, 31, of Dinas Cross, Newport, Pembrokeshire, admitted being a driver who failed to report an accident at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 3.

He admitted that on September 17, he drove a Volkswagen Transporter on the A478 Rhoshill where an incident occurred and damage was caused to a Vauxhall Astra and he did not give his details to a person having reasonable grounds requiring him to do so and failed to report the accident to the police.

He was given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £184 fine, £74 surcharge and £110 costs.

He received no separate penalty after admitting driving without due care and attention.

Timothy Bowles, 67, of Hottipass Street, Fishguard, was found guilty of two driving offences by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 24.

He was charged with one count of causing a vehicle to be left in a dangerous position when on October 10 he left a Seat Ibiza on Cwm Gwaun Road in Fishguard when it was completely blocking the road just before a bend as it was across the single-track road.

He was also charged with being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report it when on the same date and location, damage was caused to a fence and bank and he did not stop to give his details or report it to the police.

He entered no plea to both counts and was found guilty in his absence. He was given a £660 fine, seven points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £110 costs.

Carl Davey, 60, of Maritime Walk, Swansea, was found guilty of failing to comply with the indications of road markings by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 2.

He was caught on December 21 driving a Land Rover Freelander on the A40 Canaston Bridge, Narberth, when he went to overtake a vehicle and crossed the solid white lines on the road.

He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.