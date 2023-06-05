George Walters, 43, of Woodlands View, Camrose, Haverfordwest, admitted drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 4.

He admitted that on March 18, he drove a BMW on the A40 Wolfscastle with a breath alcohol level of 107 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He was banned from driving for 24 months and made subject of a 12-month community order. He also had to pay £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Zack High, 24, of Olivers View, Pembroke, admitted two counts of drug driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 19.

He admitted that on October 6 he drove a Ford Mondeo on Golden Hill Road, Pembroke, when over the drug drive limit.

The first charge relates to having 237 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine in his blood and the second charge for 3.1 micrograms of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was banned from driving for 23 months and ordered to pay £120 fine, £96 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also fined £120 for possession of 6g of cocaine – a class A drug – which was found on the same day and he also admitted. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.

Natasha Gilbey, 35, of Hill Street, Haverfordwest, admitted drug driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 18.

She admitted that on December 15, she drove a Skoda Octavia on the M4 eastbound in Swansea when over the drug drive limit with 7.7micrograms of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £120 fine, £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Caia Cappasso, 31, of Heol Penlan, Goodwick, admitted drug driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 19.

She admitted that on October 28 she drove a Vauxhall Astra on the B4333 Adpar when over the drug drive limit with 7 micrograms of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £120 fine, £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammed Hussain, 43, of Haven Road, Haverfordwest, admitted drug driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 19.

He admitted that on May 21, 2022, he drove a BMW on the A477 Cleddau Bridge whilst over the drug drive limit with 4.9 micrograms of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £771 fine, £311 surcharge and £400 costs.