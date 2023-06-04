And thanks to photographer Linda Cassalger, the basking seal is once again featuring on the regular Skomer crossings after she snapped him as he dozed off Martins Haven earlier this weekend.

Just as he did in 2022, 2021, 2020 and in many preceeding years, he lay comfortably propped up in an orange dinghy, casting his knowing little eyes over the water beneath him.

And despite the high number of visitors who visit the island each year, the seal remains unphased by their presence.

It is believed he’s the same bull who has been spotted lazing in boats around the island for the past 10 years.

In 2013 newlyweds Eddie Stebbings and Bee Bueche chanced upon a seal bull as they carried out warden duty on the island.

The giant bull seal got into their dinghy and refused to budge for four days, leaving them stranded.

And every season since then, he’s been spied chilling on dinghies or boats, soaking up the sun and casting his perusing eye over the visitors to this amazing island.

The picture was posted to the Pembrokeshire - I LOVE IT! page on Facebook, and it seems many people recognised the seal.

"Still sunbathing and working on his tan!" one person commented in the comments.

"That is obviously his spot," said another, who had pictured him last year, whilst another added: "Seems like he uses it regularly, because I saw him on the way to Skomer on Tuesday."

But while the watchful seal never fails to raise speculation, his habits are highly indicative of his species.

Seals are the most easily sighted iconic marine mammal, as they haul out in predictable places, at predictable times all year round.

As a result, they are as nosy about humans as humans are with them. This makes them extremely important as ambassadorial species and their huge public appeal makes them a key wildlife attraction with locals and visitors alike.

There’s no doubt that this little personality is making an extremely positive contribution to Skomer’s amazing marine economy. Happy summer!

He's back for 2023! The basking seal is once again featuring on the regular Skomer crossings (Image: Linda Cassalger)