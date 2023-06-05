The drone was being followed by what residents have described as a large black van which was moving slowly through Simpson Cross.

It was seen at approximately 3pm and residents in nearby Camrose were being urged to be vigilant.

“A large black van has been spotted in the area and has been looking in houses and gardens with a drone,” read the post on Camrose Community Centre's Facebook page.

Similar drone activities have recently been reported to have taken place in Monkton.

Despite the understandable concern, many drones are either carrying out intentional photographic or inspection work. However pilots are advised to inform residents of the times of their flights and also their purpose under such circumstances.

The privacy law states that it is not permissible to be photographed nor filmed in any place where residents have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

This includes private property and gardens. If residents believe they or their property is being filmed without prior permission, they should contact the drone operator or the police by calling 101.

A minimum horizontal distance of 50 metres must always be maintained between a drone and people, places, vessels or structures that don't fall under the pilot’s control. If the drone is less than 50 meters away, then the law might well have been broken.

Pilots must also maintain a distance of at least 150 metres from residential, recreational, commercial, and industrial zones. This includes towns and cities, villages and housing estates.

The rule on minimum distances to people is different when flying small drones and model aircraft that are below 250g. While pilots can fly closer to people than 50m and fly over them lawfully, it is still good courtesy to inform people of all proposed flights.

If you’re flying a drone that’s between 250g and 500g, you can fly closer to people than 50m, but you must not intentionally fly over them.

If anyone has concerns over drone sightings in their area, they should refer directly to the CAA (the The UK Civil Aviation Authority).

Commercial drone pilots will normally have informed authorities of their flights especially in sensitive or residential areas.