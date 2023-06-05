Both public toilets in the town centre - Feidrfair and Chancery Lane - have been forced to remain permanently closed as a result of vandalism.

The other public conveniences are located a considerable distance from the town centre in either the Mwldan car park, in Drawbridge (opposite the former Co-op supermarket) and in Victoria Gardens.

These locations, however, are proving an inconvenience to people who have difficulty in walking, including the disabled, the elderly, families with young children and other vulnerable shoppers - and they're not always open.

“This is a basic human need,” commented a young mother who has to juggle her shopping trips to Cardigan town centre around her young children’s toilet demands.

“Sadly this means that the elderly, young families and people who are in need of a loo can no longer visit the town which is totally unacceptable.

"And the same thing is happening in Pembrokeshire after their proposal to close even more public toilets.”

Shopkeepers have also expressed their embarrassment at having to tell visitors that the town doesn’t have any public conveniences within easy walking distance.

And many traders have allowed people to use their own private facilities.

“It really is time that this was sorted out,”said one of the major retail businesses operating on the High Street.

“It's embarrassing having to tell visitors there are no public toilets open.”

Sadly, many people are now having to buy a cup of coffee at one of the local cafes in order that they can subsequently use the toilets.

Town mayor Sian Maehrlein says she had first-hand experience of the situation when she recently visited the town with her young granddaughter.

"Fortunately Theatr Mwldan was open at the time, so we made a mad dash down there," she said, "but for elderly people and people who have mobility issues, this is impossible.”

Cllr Maehrlein went on to say that the town centre toilets were forced to close after being vandalised by a person using a crowbar.

“They were completely smashed up, so sadly this is going to cost quite a bit to repair.”

Meanwhile the mayor has agreed to contact Ceredigion County Council with the hope that each of the town centre toilets can remain open for the busiest shopping periods, between 11am and 4pm.