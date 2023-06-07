Now, in recognition of their incredible service, we’re delighted to announce the sixth annual West Wales Health and Care Awards which is this year being run in association with Werndale Hospital, which is part of Circle Health Group.

“These awards give our readers the opportunity to celebrate the challenges of the past year by overcoming their adversity and by showing tremendous strength, courage, compassion, and tenacity, thanks to the way in the way their health care has been provided,” commented West Wales editor, Clare Snowdon.

“We want our readers to share their stories with us, and create a permanent record of all those incredible achievements and care that has been shown to them by their health carers throughout these last 12 months.”

A total of eighteen awards will be handed out at the ceremony, and now people are being given the chance to nominate individuals, teams and businesses which they think would make worthy winners.

These will include a range of carers across the whole sector including GPs, nurses, carers and volunteers.

“So many health and care workers are still battling with the knock-on impact of the pandemic in both the NHS as well as the private sectors, and their pressure remains as high as ever,” continued Clare Snowdon.

“A thank you goes such a long way, and what can be a better way of showing our gratitude than by nominating a person or an organisation for an award.”

At last year’s awards, we heard of the inspiring, important work and determination of the region’s healthcare practitioners, who face ongoing challenges and for those on the frontline, the situation remains serious.

It is those workers, groups and businesses who give their all for the health of others, that we are encouraging you to nominate for an award.

This year’s categories are:

• Care Hero Award;

• Carer in the Home Award;

• Excellence in Nursing Award;

• Volunteer of the Year;

• Health Charity of the Year;

• Best Place to Work Award;

• Care Home of the Year;

• Housing with Care Award;

• Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year;

• Health Campaigner of the Year;

• GP Practice of the Year;

• GP of the Year;

• Mental Health Award;

• Health Care Team Award;

• Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year;

• Women's Health Team of the Year;

• Pharmacy of the Year and

• Outstanding Achievement Award.

This year's ceremony will take place on October 26 at the Pavilion in Haverfordwest.

Nominations must be submitted at https://newsquestevents.co.uk/western-telegraph-health-care-awards/