Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board – has purchased medical gas analysis equipment worth more than £17,000, which was funded by donations from the public.

The new equipment will be able to be used across all of the health board’s sites and provides the most modern and technologically advanced testing of the purity of medical gases used on inpatients.

The equipment allows for a more rapid testing service and will reduce the time staff are required to spend at each Hywel Dda testing site.

It will also be more cost effective and provide significant revenue cost savings due to the price of consumables and annual maintenance charges.

Jonathan Hughes, aseptics and technical services team manager, said: “The MGPS 1000 medical gas analysis equipment will be extremely beneficial.

“This new technology combines five different gas analysers into one compact device improving the efficiency of the gas testing process and reducing servicing costs as well as improving the quality and data integrity of gas test reports.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk