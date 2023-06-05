Police have launched a hunt for convicted Pembrokeshire criminal Kevin Offland after breaching his post-sentence supervision order following his release from custody.
Kevin Offland, 44, of Blackbridge, Milford Haven, was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison earlier this year after pleading guilty to headbutting his wife in the face after she challenged him about his drug abuse.
Following his release, he was subject to a post-sentence supervision order.
This morning however, (Monday, June 5), officers confirmed that the order has been breached.
They are eager to trace Offland who has links with Staffordshire, West Midlands, West Mercia Police and the London areas.
