Shane Lewis, 28, was driving his Scania Milk Tanker eastbound on the A40 on February 5, 2022 when the two individuals were both seriously injuried as a result of the manner of his driving.

Today, Monday, Lewis pleaded guilty to two charges of causing injury by dangerous driving when he appeared before Judge Paul Thomas at Swansea Crown Court.

Following an application by his defence counsel, the case was adjourned enabling a pre sentence report to be prepared by the probation service.

Lewis, of Glenview Avenue, Pembroke Dock was disqualified by Judge Thomas in the interim.

“You will face a long term disqualification and that takes effect from now,” he told Shane Lewis.

The defendant was released on conditional bail to await his sentencing, which will take place on June 26.