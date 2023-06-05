It is understood that the fire was confined to a large agricultural building in Roch, near Newgale.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that crews from Haverfordwest, St Davids, Milford Haven and Fishguard attended the scene.

The fire took hold in an agricultural building measuring 25M x 15M containing wood chip and saw dust.

Fire fighters used breathing apparatus, personal respirators, hose reel jets, main jets and a water bowser to tackle the blaze.

Crews were called to the fire at 10.21am on Monday, 5 June. The blaze was brought under control, but fire crews remain at the scene dampening down the building.