The Eisteddfod was held on the Maes, Llandovery, between Monday, May 29 and Saturday, June 3.

During the festival, people from all across Wales and further afield descended on the Maes to enjoy the sun, activities on offer and of course the competitions.

Here we take a look at all the winners from Pembrokeshire of the various competitions held at the Eisteddfod as well as the main competition winners:

Main Competition Winners

Chief Bard (Eisteddfod Chair): Tegwen Bruce-Deans (Llandrindod Wells).

Young Artist Scholarship: Llyr Evans (Anglesey).

Art, Design and Technology Medal: Lara Rees (Swansea).

Chief Composer: Gwydion Rhys (Rachub).

Urdd Eisteddfod Crown: Owain Williams (Abergele).

Chief Dramatist: Elain Roberts (New Quay).

Welsh Learners: Gwilym Morgan (Cardiff).

Bobi Jones Medal (Yvon-Sebastian “Seb” Landais (Tenby).

Stage Competition Winners

Solo Year 5 and 6: Polly Rose Devonald (Puncheston Community Primary School).

Individual Speaking Year 7, 8 and 9 (D): Rhys James Osborne (Ysgol Bro Gwaun).

Individual Theatrical Performance Year 7, 8 and 9: Gwion Dafydd Bowen (Ysgol Bro Preseli).

Art, Design and Technology Competitions

Photograph in Black and White Year 7, 8 and 9: Erin Bowen (Ysgol Bro Preseli).

Photograph: A Series of Colour Pictures Year 2 and Under: Iago Bowen (Ysgol Maenclochog).

Printing Year 3 and 4: Carina Read (Ysgol Eglwyswrw).