Dyfed Powys Police’s Rural Crime Team reported on Saturday that several sheep had been attacked in the Trecastle area, near Brecon.

And the force has reiterated how important it is for dog walkers to keep their pets under control around livestock.

“Several sheep have been found recently with severe bite type injuries, upon the Great Forest East Common land, above Trecastle,” said police.

“These horrific incidents can be avoided. We urge everyone to keep dogs on a lead at all times when livestock are present.”

Dyfed-Powys Police’s rural crime team have been investigating a number of incidents of attacks on livestock as well as sheep worrying incidents, which is concerning farmers as lambing season begins.

They say multiple other incidents have been reported across the region.

When dogs are off leads and chase sheep, they can cause significant damage which even if not physically hurt can cause the sheep to miscarry their lambs and dog owners who allow this to happen can be guilty of an offence.

PSCO Billy Dunne, from Dyfed-Powys Police’s rural crime team, said sheep worrying has a significant on the farming community.

“We are coming into lambing season so it is vital that people have full control of their dogs around sheep," he commented.

“I’m a dog lover but I wouldn’t dream of not having my dogs on a lead where there are sheep. I just wouldn’t trust them. Their instinct is to chase sheep, it is a game to them, and once the sheep run they go at them.

“The damage a dog can do to sheep in the blink of an eye is horrific. And it is important to remember that a farmer is within their legal rights to shoot a dog worrying sheep on their land.”

One of the animals attacked by dogs during the recent spike. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Rob Taylor QPM, Wales Rural & Wildlife Police Crime Coordinator, said: “Livestock attacks by dogs are all too common in our rural areas. This is about responsible dog ownership, as dogs will have a natural instinct to chase and attack sheep.

“If you are walking your dog where sheep are present please always use a lead, and if you are leaving your pet at home unsupervised then make sure your garden or home is secure to prevent them escaping.

“We have a brand new law that is currently passing through Parliament which will increase police powers, fines and powers that a court currently posses and hopefully get those irresponsible dog owners to change their ways.”