Police have launched an investigation following a spate of criminal damage in Pembroke Dock town centre.
The areas affected were Queen Street and Dimond Street in the early hours of Monday, 5 June.
"The damage occurred sometime between 00:45am and 01:15am," said a police spokesperson.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."
The police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.
