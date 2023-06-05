The areas affected were Queen Street and Dimond Street in the early hours of Monday, 5 June.

"The damage occurred sometime between 00:45am and 01:15am," said a police spokesperson.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

The police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.