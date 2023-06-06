Carmarthenshire Residents Action Group (CRAiG) has launched an online petition to save Glangwili A&E from being cut.

The group say that this comes after Carmarthenshire County Council’s leader Darren Price admitted in a cabinet questions on May 22 that the council had given up on efforts to keep the hospital open following a decision by Hywel Dda University Health Board to create new facilities in either Whitland or St Clears.

CRAiG say this will see both Glangwili and Withybush hospitals ‘losing most of their staff and ability to provide overnight care,’ stating they would become ‘community hospitals.’

At this point, none of the plans for a new hospital have been approved or have been granted funding by the Welsh Government

Havard Hughes, a member of the action group, said: “None of the key decisions regarding the new hospital have formally been made.

"We don’t even have clarity about what services the new hospital will offer let alone has Welsh Government made a decision on the funding.

“Yet Plaid-run Carmarthenshire County Council has thrown in the towel, resigned to the loss of hospital services and associates jobs in Carmarthen with Cllr Price blithely saying last week that the ‘ship has sailed.’

“Plaid Cymru would never say that they had thrown in the towel on independence. Yet on the vital issue of Carmarthen’s health service, they’ve quit the field.

"With deeply concerning news emerging from Hywel Dda about the viability about entire services at the new hospital site, Carmarthenshire and west Wales more broadly could be about to lose large parts of its health service for ever.

“The closure of the General Hospital and the relocation of over two thirds of workers will have huge implications for Carmarthen town, our transport network, local schools and communities across the county.

"If Plaid-run Carmarthenshire County Council won’t stand up for residents, then it is no wonder that residents are seeking to take the power into their own hands to ask critical questions.”

Carmarthenshire County Council stated that politicians from Plaid Cymru were at the forefront of efforts to protect the A&E at Glangwili as well as other services when changes were first suggested in 2018 but stated that the final decision comes down to the health board.

Cllr Darren Price told the South Wales Guardian: “When Hywel Dda Health Board first suggested changes to acute hospital provision within South West Wales back in 2018, Plaid Cymru politicians were at the forefront of efforts to protect A&E and other services at Glangwili.

"The then Town Mayor, Alun Lenny organised a public meeting and an online petition, which gathered thousands of signatures within days.

"Only last year Plaid Cymru’s Senedd Member Adam Price and Plaid Cymru Town Councillors, once again called on the Health Board to consider keeping A&E at Carmarthen.

“The Health Board however has now decided against this suggestion, and has proposed three sites – two in Whitland and one in St. Clears.

"These are decisions taken by the Health Board, and are not decisions for the Council. I would urge anyone who has a view on the hospital reconfiguration in the Hywel Dda area to contact the Health Board as this is a Health Board decision.”