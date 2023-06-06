The council lifted the lid on Home Office plans to use Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli to accommodate asylum seekers last month, with the Home Office saying that it does not comment on individual situations.

The council, alongside Hywel Dda University Health Board and Dyfed-Powys Police, opposed the plan, stating that the original policy in place was working well and it would put an added strain on already stretched services.

On Friday, June 2, the council revealed it had now received written confirmation from the Home Office of the plan to house a maximum of 207 people across 77 rooms at the hotel from July 3.

The asylum seekers who will move into the property will be made up of family groups according to the council.

Carmarthenshire County Council stated it remains firmly against this use of the hotel and will continue to explore the legal position in regards to the proposal.

Cllr Darren price, leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, said: “I am outraged that this proposal by the Home Office to concentrate a large number of asylum seekers is going ahead.

"Even at this stage I call on the hotel owners, Sterling Woodrow, to reconsider their position and stop this from progressing.”

Dame Nia Griffith MP said: “This is hugely concerning, and I will continue to oppose any such proposal very rigorously, making clear the very strong opposition from local people.”

The Home Office said it does not comment on commercial arrangements for individual sites used for asylum accommodation.

It says the current asylum system is under extreme pressure and costing the country £3 billion a year, with around £6 million a day on hotel accommodation.

The Home Office also said that it engages with local authorities as early as possible when sites are used for asylum accommodation to make sure it is safe for hotel residents and local people.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

“We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day.

“The Home Office is committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer.”