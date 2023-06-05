The M4 will be closed eastbound between junction 47 at Penllergaer and junction 49 at Pont Abraham for maintenance work on the road.

The closures will be in place from 8pm until 5am each night from Monday, June 5 to Sunday, June 25.

(1/3)🚧 Repair works have now been completed on the #M4 J47-J48



We appreciate that lane closures have been disruptive this week but road safety is our priority.



Unfortunately we can't predict when or where barrier damages will occur.. pic.twitter.com/oi1SFgLuE5 — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 4, 2023

Upcoming M4 road closures

There are more road works scheduled to take place on the M4 on Friday night (June 9).

The M4 will be closed eastbound for maintenance work between junction 35 at Pencoed and junction 36 at Sarn between 8pm and 6am on Friday.

Motorists traveling on the M4 are also being urged to plan ahead on Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7 with the motorway expected to be busier than usual due to the Coldplay concerts at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Please be mindful that the network will be busier on the 6th of June with #Coldplay performing in the Principality stadium



Expect #M4, #A48M & #A4232🚗to be busier



Don’t rely on a higher power to avoid delays!🎤



🗺Plan ahead & allow extra travel time

🌐https://t.co/utTZZB7oo5 pic.twitter.com/Z3dSuuVZi5 — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 4, 2023

There will be a number of road closures in and around Cardiff for the two concerts - which are a part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour - which will impact the M4 and surrounding trunk road networks.

