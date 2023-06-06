The application, by Mike Harris, includes a beach-themed small retail unit and a small rear extension for a kitchen at closed public toilets next to Newgale Campsite, Newgale, is to be heard at the June meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee.

The plans, which include a new public disabled toilet to be provided by the applicant, are recommended for refusal at the June 7 meeting.

Applicant Mike Harris, who will speak to the committee when the application is heard, said: “The absence of a toilet for beach users and visitors to North area of Newgale beach has resulted in much local concern, especially from local residents, who now witness men urinating in broad daylight in the vicinity of the former public toilets on a regular basis.

“Video evidence of this has been submitted to the case officer and Haverfordwest police.”

He added: “Members are actually deciding [on Wednesday] whether or not there will be public toilet facilities at the busy north beach area at Newgale.

“The takeaway café is secondary in importance, but we feel it makes good use of a derelict building and provides the income to help finance the upkeep and maintenance of the public toilets free at the point of use, and at no cost to the taxpayer.

"It will retain 100 per cent of the accessible toilets at the busiest area of the beach.”

Responding to the recommendation for refusal, agent Andrew Vaughan-Harries, of Hayston Development & Planning Ltd, has disputed the reasons given.

He also said: “It is clear that [local development plan policy] seeks to protect community facilities like these toilets, however, at the same time [the national park] cannot enforce Pembrokeshire County Council to keep them open.

“What is unique is the building is actually owned by Mr & Mrs Mike Harris and PCC has benefited from a ‘free lease’ for 30/40-plus years.

"However, as early as 2018/2019 PCC needed to make financial savings in regard to the provision of toilets and this was allocated to close and is closed today.

“In August 2022 a deed of release was signed between the applicant and PCC and, at the cost of Mr Mike Harris, a new disabled friendly toilet facility will be provided.”