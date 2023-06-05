Ashley Rogers, 29, of Kilgetty, was travelling along the A477 towards Pembroke when he was involved in a fatal road traffic collision at the junction on the morning of Saturday, May 13.

His death marked the third fatality on this particular stretch of road in the past 12 years.

His family said they were devastated by his tragic loss.

“He was loved and will be dearly missed by his fiancé, son, family and friends,” they said in a statement.

A group of those friends has set up a GoFundMe page to contribute towards a trust fund for Ashley’s young son.

At the end of May Ashley’s friends set off on a trip to climb Snowdon, a long-planned trip that Ashley was supposed to take part in.

They have used that trip to raise funds for Ashley’s son and, so far, have raised £20,050.

“No words can do justice to the devastation that this loss has brought upon his family and friends,” said the group.

“This was a journey that Ashley was originally scheduled to take alongside us however, in light of the tragic circumstances, we will be utilising the trip as an opportunity to raise funds for the purpose of adding to a trust fund set up to support his young son.

“We hope that this will be the first of many such fundraising events.”

You can donate to the trust fund by clicking on this link.

Meanwhile a petition urging the Welsh Government to introduce comprehensive safety measures at the junction has gathered nearly 4,000 signatures in less than a fortnight.

“Ashley was a young man in the prime of his life,” said family friend Yvette Weblin-Grimsley. “Ashley was so loved by so many. Hundreds and hundreds came to his funeral - it was heart wrenching.

“We need 10,000 signatures before the Senedd will take us seriously,” she added.

“Ashley’s family and friends are asking the people of Pembrokeshire - please if you would like to help prevent another death and you too have been one of the many that have had a near miss at this junction or have witnessed an accident here- to sign the petition.”