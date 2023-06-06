THESE drivers were recently in court for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Stephen James McNeily, 43, of Villa Court, Luton, was found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 9.
He was caught on January 16 driving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on London Road, Pembroke Dock, when he was not the holder of a driving licence.
He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
He received no separate penalty after being found guilty of driving without insurance.
Adrian Duggan, 59, of Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 26.
He was caught driving a Volkswagen Scirocco on Merlin’s Hill, Haverfordwest on November 28 when he was not the holder of a valid driving licence.
He was given three points on his record and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
Danna Sleman, 19, of Peregrine Close, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 26.
He was caught driving a Toyota Yaris on Merlin’s Hill, Haverfordwest on December 12 with no L plates or supervising qualified driver as is required with a provisional licence.
He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
