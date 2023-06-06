Lewis John Morgan, 24, of Cimla Road, Neath, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 24.

He was caught on December 1 driving a Ford Transit on the A40, Redstone Cross, Narberth, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £400, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £160 surcharge and £90 costs.

Garry Lord, 46, of Field Lane, Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 27.

He was caught on January 24 driving a Citroen Tipper on the A477 Nash Fingerpost, Pembroke, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £450, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £180 surcharge and £90 costs.

Aaron Alexious Desir, 38, of Drakes Way, Swindon, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 9 and was handed his sentence on May 25.

He was found to have driven a BMW 420D on September 9 on London Road, Pembroke Dock when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

His licence was endorsed, and he was ordered to pay £120 fine and £85 costs.

He admitted a second charge of the same offence which took place on November 7 on the A4076 Steynton, Milford Haven.

He was ordered to pay £120 fine, £85 cost and his licence was endorsed.

He admitted a third charge of the same offence which took place on November 28 on the A40 in Narberth.

He was ordered to pay £120 fine and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed.

Joseph Benjamin James, 43, of Marshall Road, Monkton, Pembroke, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 2 and was handed his sentence on May 30.

He was caught on December 27 driving an Audi A3 Sport on London Road, Pembroke Dock, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.