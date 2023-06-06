The claims were made at Monday night’s meeting of Neyland Town Council when members were handed copies of a blog extract written by current mayor, Cllr Andrew Lye.

The blog, entitled ‘Uncut’, was written in 2008 and refers to a campaign Lye ran in a local newspaper which questioned the morality of male circumcision.

His comments accused circumcised men of contravening God’s teachings, after He ‘made man in His own image’. ‘For the record, I am uncut,’ it reads.

‘I was born with it and cannot understand why any religion should require its removal (I can understand if there is a medical need) because if God didn’t mean us to have one, he’d have created us without one.

'Doesn’t the Bible say, in any case, that he made man in his own image, there we must assume God has a foreskin.

‘So do we therefore say that those who have their boy’s foreskin removed are contravening God’s laws?’

But this, claimed Cllr Rothero, was a defiant swipe towards Jews and Muslims who commonly practise male circumcision. And as a result of its publication in a public newspaper, Cllr Rothero accused his comments of stirring up racial hatred.

“This propaganda has been put up as a blog and it’s nothing short of antisemitic and anti-Muslim,” said Cllr Rothero.

“I propose a vote of no confidence in the mayor and ask that he stands down until an Emergency General Meeting can take place so that members of this council can come to a proper conclusion.”

Calls for his removal had been made earlier that evening when Cllr Angela Radice told members she had ‘been put under pressure’ to vote for Lye at May’s town council meeting.

“I was unable to attend the AGM due to illness,” she did. “I did attempt to log into the meeting using the Zoom link but found this to be impossible. I felt that I was being put under pressure to either not attend the meeting or to vote for Cllr Lye.”

It transpired that Cllr Radice had been contacted no fewer than 13 times on the day before the meeting by former chair Cllr Mike Harry, to ensure that she would be voting for Lye.

“I am now calling on Cllr Andrew Lye to do the right thing and step down from his position as mayor of Neyland Town Council,” she said.

Cllr Harry, meanwhile claimed the 13 calls were to ensure that Cllr Radice was well.

“I knew she was ill, so there was concern,” he said.

Responding to Cllr Rothero’s shock blog discovery, Cllr Lye reminded members that it had been written several years ago.

“This doesn’t show the blog in its entirety…it’s just a small section…and was written in 2008 which was 15 years ago.”

But Cllr Rothero questioned whether this has any relevance.

“Does it really matter?” he asked. “It was written by you.”

Following Cllr Rothero’s request, councillors voted to remove Andrew Lye temporarily from his position as mayor.

His future position will be determined at an Emergency General Meeting which will take place next Wednesday, June 14, at Neyland Community Hub at 7pm.