Their purpose, it is alleged, was to consider ways in which two other members could be excluded from office, namely deputy mayor Cllr Steve Thomas, and Cllr Brian Rothero.

As a result, Neyland Town Council now stands to be investigated by Audit Wales and Dyfed-Powys Police.

The allegations stem from an official recording made at a previous full council meeting when members were heard discussing ways of preventing Cllr Rothero from returning to Neyland Town Council following his resignation several years previously.

The clerk, Vanessa Walker, believed the recorder had been turned off.

But in an email which she later sent to former chair Cllr Mike Harry together with Cllrs Ashley Phelan, his wife Ellen Phelan, Peter Hay, Andrew Lye and Angela Radice, she informed members that she had downloaded free software which enabed her to edit the recording.

“Mike [Harry] has filled me in about the meeting last night and once again I feel I should apologise…for not having the forethought to check the audio recordings of the meeting to make sure it ended at an appropriate time,” she wrote in her email.

“However, I have downloaded some free software and have been able to edit the recording to remove the end part of the discussion about Brian Rothero.

"If it is your collective wish I shall substitute this amended version for the full copy currently on file and on the internet. I feel that this edit is justified as the recording now runs from the start of the meeting to the end of the meeting only, which is all it is required to do.

"It is scarily easy to edit such a recording!”

But this, claimed Cllr Brian Rothero at Monday’s meeting of Neyland Town Council, puts the council in an extremely questionable position.

He informed members that some 35 emails have been handed over to him by Cllr Angela Radice following her concerns at the secretive manner in which the council has been conducting its business.

“Everything in this council should be done for transparency,” he said. “But theses emails are morally unscrupulous and dishonest.

"The clerk has to answer if she has diluted part of that government document and the police and audit office need to be contacted to determine whether there was any criminal intent.

“Those messages were sent to five councillors when you had 11 councillors on board.”

The emails urged the five to 'all sing from the same hymn sheet’ while Cllr Mike Harry was quoted in one as saying ‘We don’t need to kiss their a****’ when referring to the remaining councillors outside their selective group.

“Some of the things that have been said here are quite disgusting,” commented deputy mayor Cllr Steve Thomas.

“These were illegal meetings that you should not have had without all the councillors present. And the things that were said were a disgrace. An absolute disgrace.”

Their conduct was also admonished by Cllr David Devauden.

“You’ve carried out some illegal acts,” he said.

“We have emails showing that you were having secret meetings behind people’s backs where you were discussing council business and excluding the other half of this council as if we didn’t matter.”

But Cllr Peter Hay questioned the allegations.

“If we want to meet as a group, why can’t we?” he asked.

The matter is to be further considered at an Extraordinary Meeting of Neyland Town Council on Wednesday, June 14.