Emergency services were called to a crash between a Renault and a Vauxhall on the A40 yesterday evening.
Police and paramedics were called to the two vehicle collision on the A40 between Fishguard and Scleddau shortly after 5.30pm yesterday evening, Monday, June 5.
It is understood that the road was closed until around 8.30pm, with traffic taking diversions through the back lanes.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that its officers were called to the collision at 5.35pm, with paramedics being called at 6pm.
“Police were called at 5.35pm on Monday, June 5, to a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A40 between Scleddau and Fishguard,” said a force spokesperson.
“The vehicle involved were beige Renault Scenic and a silver Vauxhall Astra.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said that nobody was taken to hospital following the collision.
“We were called on June 5, at 6 pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A40, Scleddau,” said the spokesperson.
“We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene and no further treatment was required.”
