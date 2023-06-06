A PEDESTRIAN was airlifted to hospital following a crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to Castle Terrace in Pembroke shortly before 3am on Saturday, June 3.
The incident involved a car and a pedestrian, and Castle Terrace was closed for more than eight hours while investigations were ongoing.
The pedestrian was airlifted to hospital, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson confirmed.
The road was re-opened at 11.20am.
Dyfed-Powys Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward to assist their investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or call 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
When reporting information, use the reference: DP-20230603-058.
Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
