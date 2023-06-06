Wayne Carmody, 45, and his wife Cerys Carmody, 24, were apprehended by police officers the night before her birthday, on May 21.

But as soon as officers attempted to engage with them, the Carmodys became agitated and aggressive.

“They were warned about their behaviour, but their aggression towards the officers continued,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“Wayne Carmody shouted ‘You’ve had your 20 minutes with her’ and Cerys Carmody wouldn’t be taken very far away from her husband.

"But she then became more aggressive, calling one of the officers a 'lesbian' and a 'dyke'. As a result, homophobic comments were made.”

Ms Vaughan told magistrates that officers were called to the Marina following reports that a female was seen lying on the floor, with a male standing above her.

“There was concern about the woman’s welfare," she said. "Both parties were seen by the officers, and Mr Carmody shouted at his wife not to say anything.”

The defendants were legally represented by Katy Hanson who informed magistrates that they were both ignorant of the incident which had been reported to the police.

“They were having a rare weekend away together as it was Mrs Carmody’s birthday the following day," said Ms Hanson.

"They were walking back to their hotel when they were suddenly surrounded by around five police officers.

"They were extremely shocked and couldn’t understand what was going on. They also felt quite intimidated and so matters deteriorated.”

Wayne Carmody, a self-employed builder, and Cerys Carmody who is a civil servant, of Nant yr Arian, Carmarthen, both pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

They were both given a conditional discharge for 18 months and ordered to pay £101 in fines and court costs.