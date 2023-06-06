Aberfforest Beach, Barafundle Bay and Whitesands Beach were named among the 49 best beaches in the UK by Conde Nast Traveller.

Mwnt Beach, in Cardigan, located on the border of Pembrokeshire also made the list.

These beaches were among nine in Wales that made the list along with the likes of Llanddwyn, Three Cliffs Bay and Rhossili Bay.

With the weather starting to heat up, what better time to go and explore some of the best beaches the UK has to offer located right on your doorstep.

Pembrokeshire is home to three of the best beaches in the UK according to Conde Nast Traveller. (Image: Getty Images)

Condé Nast Traveller said: "The UK might not be known for the best beaches in the world, but take some time to explore the coastline on those increasingly common sunny UK days and you might be pleasantly surprised."

The best beaches in Wales

Mwnt Beach, Cardigan

Three Cliffs Bay

Aberfforest Beach, Pembrokeshire

Llanddwyn, Anglesey

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire

Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast

Harlech, Gwynedd

Penbryn, Ceredigion

Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire

What Condé Nast Traveller said about the best Pembrokeshire beaches

Aberfforest Beach

Condé Nast Traveller said: "A horseshoe-shaped little bay halfway between Dina Cross and Newport, on Aberfforest Beach you are significantly more likely to spot a sunbathing seal or a passing pod of dolphins than you are a picnicking family.

"It's completely unspoilt. The sand and smooth slate-shingle is met by cool clear still waters and steep cliffs on either side.

"Access is via the footpaths that hug the very edge of the coastline.

"The famous Dinas Island walk, a circular loop which climbs and falls dramatically along the rocky edge with astonishing views, brings you round to the Old Sailors pub on Fishguard Bay for a well-deserved pint of Felinfoel and a doorstep-thick crab sandwich."

Barafundle Bay

Condé Nast Traveller said: "The south-west corner of Wales has the most wonderful stretch of coast and sandy beaches.

"Try beautiful Barafundle Bay, reached after an invigorating half-hour romp across the clifftops, which ensures it stays relatively quiet even in the height of summer.

"Out of season you can often have the beach to yourself, save a few surfers who brave the brisk Irish Sea all year round - although in summer the water is a very un-Irish Sea shade of blue, which has drawn comparisons with the Caribbean Sea.

"Take a picnic, as there's nowhere to buy food and drink (and no loos, either).

"The nearby beach of Marloes Sands, where Snow White and the Huntsman was filmed in 2011, is similarly remote, and also highly recommended."

Whitesands Beach

Whitesands Beach is one of three beaches in Pembrokeshire named among the best in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

Condé Nast Traveller said: "One of the most popular surf spots in the country come summer, the west-facing Whitesands Beach in Pembrokeshire sees its waters brimming with bodyboarders, canoeists and surfers at the northern end, all competing for the best waves.

"The south end is quieter, but visitors seeking more solace might prefer to take a 15-minute walk northwest to Porthmelgan, which overlooks Ramsay Island, the home of the UK's largest grey seal population.

"Porthmelgan's waters are more dangerous for swimming in, but the beach serves as respite from the clamour of the crowds at Whitesands.

"Less than a 10-minute drive away is St David's, the smallest city in Britain and popular thanks to its impressive cloistered cathedral, which bears evidence of both Romanesque and English Gothic influences."