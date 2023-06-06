Dean Howells, 41, of no fixed abode, appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of damaging an external door at the yacht club on January 16, and the following day, it is alleged that he broke into a portacabin at Neyland House Care Home in Neyland and stole confectionary and food items valued at approximately £15.

Howells faces two further charges of breaching a restraining order which prevents him from having contact with his grandmother or visiting her property in Pembroke Dock. Both offences are alleged to have been committed on January 16 and 17.

The matter had been adjourned several times to allow for the preparation of psychiatric reports to ascertain whether Howells was fit to stand trial.

Howells’ defence counsel, Mr Murphy, said the reports had come back, and it was recommended the defendant was not fit to enter a plea. The prosecution did not dispute this.

“There is no immediate prospect of Mr Howells being fit to stand trial,” Judge Paul Thomas said.

“I have made the finding that he is unfit to plead.”

The court heard there was currently no space in hospital for Howells to be transferred to – as he is currently in custody.

Judge Thomas ordered that Howells would be brought back before the court when a bed became available so an order under Section 36 of the Mental Health Act could be made to detain him in hospital.

A hearing will be held on July 13 to determine whether Howells did commit the offences.