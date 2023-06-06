Max Young was jailed for a total of 18 months for burglary, sending malicious communications, two offences of common assault, possessing cannabis, and a public order offence.

Judge Paul Thomas described Young as “violent and highly abusive” as he sentenced him at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, May 31.

The court heard that Young had been in a relationship with the complainant earlier this year, and they had gone out drinking with friends to the RAFA Club in St Davids on February 18.

Young began verbally abusing the complainant and then set off a fire extinguisher at her, prosecutor Mr Davies said. He added that Young “continued being abusive” when they got home.

Max Young was jailed after assaulting his ex-partner in front of her crying children. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Weeks later, on March 2, the complainant was at home with her children – aged eight and two – and a friend.

Young arrived at the home as was “clearly drunk”, Mr Davies said.

He came inside and sat on the stairs, before telling her to “f*** off” and then kicked her in the chest and threw her into the stairs, Mr Davies.

He then grabbed her by her hair and kneed her in the face, and headbutted her friend, before trying to punch him and missing.

Mr Davies said the children could be heard crying on the Ring doorbell recording of the incident.

The two complainants managed to get Young out on to the street and shouted for help before getting back inside and calling the police.

When the police arrived, Young “became abusive” – verbally abusing the female officer who arrested him. He also kept spitting in the cage as he was taken to the police station.

Mr Davies said the defendant’s victim suffered “swelling and bruising” from the attack, as well as a fractured finger.

Young was released on bail – on the condition of not contacting the complainants.

But on March 22, he sent her a text saying that he loved her, before later sending a voicemail saying: “I’ll f****** kill you”.

In a statement read out in court, the complainant said she was still “very afraid of Max and what he might do next”.

Hannah George, in mitigation, said that Young’s issues with alcohol had got worse after his work “started to dry out” at the end of last year and as his relationship with the complainant deteriorated.

“It spiralled out of control,” she said.

She said that Young acknowledged the complainant “didn’t deserve to be treated how she was” by him.

His time in prison, Ms George said, had made Young acknowledge his issues with alcohol needed addressing.

“Your behaviour towards a woman with whom you had been in a relationship with was nothing short of violent and highly abusive,” Judge Thomas said, addressing Young.

“While this was happening, those two young children had to watch their mother being attacked in that way by a man that they knew. They were crying.

“You are, I have no doubt, when sober genuinely remorseful.

“You are not a youngster. You are 30 years of age. You haven’t matured but you’ve certainly had the years to do so.

“In drinking and drugs you become a horrible abusive individual who attacks women.

“You do not need to be a particular genius, do you Mr Young, to see that you cannot handle your drink. But you continue to drink.”

Young, of Swn Y Mor in St Davids, was jailed for 15 months for burglary and a further three months – running consecutively – for sending malicious communications. He received a two-month concurrent sentence for both offences of common assault.

He received no separate penalty for possessing cannabis – when arrested on March 2, and a public order offence.

He had pleaded guilty to the above offences.

Young was also made the subject of a three year restraining order.