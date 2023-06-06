A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been fined heavily after being caught doing almost 100mph on a west Wales bypass.
Donovan Lorch, 42, of Chestnut Way, Milford Haven, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 31.
He admitted that on January 27 he drove a Kia Ceed on the A477 Llanddowror to Red Roses bypass while doing 97mph.
The speed is more than 30mph over the 60mph limit.
He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £666 fine, £266 surcharge and £110 costs.
