Following a heated altercation, Ashley Large, 26, pulled her neighbour forwards by her hair and bit her to the face.

This week Large, of Gwillim Court, Pembroke Dock was brought before Haverfordwest magistrates where she pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting her neighbour, Lorna Hillier, by beating.

“These photographs speak a thousand words,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told the court when she produced images of Ms Hillier’s injuries to magistrates this week.

“This was an unprovoked and a prolonged incident which is at the top end of your sentencing powers.

"The victim was bitten to her face, her hair was pulled forward and she also sustained injuries to the back of her neck.”

The incident took place on the afternoon of May 15 outside the defendant’s property in Pembroke Dock.

But according to her solicitor Mr Michael Kelleher, it was the culmination of repeated disturbances by Ms Hillier’s cats.

“This incident is not quite as one-sided as the Prosecution makes it sound,” he said.

“Unfortunately, while they were once friendly, things got difficult because the neighbour has got eight cats.

"As a result, my client can’t open the windows and doors in the summer because the cats come in and that’s been a consistent aggravation.

“But it resulted in a severe and unpleasant incident.”

After considering an all-options report prepared by the probation service, magistrates imposed a 12-month community order on Large.

This will include 20 rehabilitation requirement days and £200 compensation to the victim.

She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 court surcharge.